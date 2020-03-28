WF Area Community Fund establish disaster relief fund for nonprofits

1  of  4
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation said a new disaster relief fund has been established to assist nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19.

Foundation president Leslie Schaffner said grants from the fund will be directed to nonprofits focused on services that address immediate and long term relief for vulnerable populations in Wichita, Archer, Clay and Wilbarger counties.

Donors are encouraged to double their impact by taking advantage of a $20,000 matching gift to the fund, each dollar donated from the community will be matched up to the $20,000 maximum.

Donations can be made online at this website and clicking on the “Donate Now” button or by sending a check to the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, 2405 Kell Blvd., Ste. 100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Nonprofits from Wichita, Archer, Clay and Wilbarger counties will be eligible to request funds through a brief online application that will be available starting next week.

