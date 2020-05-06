WF Area Food Bank exceeds $41 thousand fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has reached and exceeded its $41 thousand fundraising goal for the Power Pak 4 kids program.

$42,941 dollars to be exact, this money is well needed as demand for these supplemental food packs has risen with schools being out.

And the increase in demand costs the food bank an extra $6 thousand a week.

School is out, for what seems like forever, causing a great dilemma for local kids who rely on school lunches and things like the Power Paks 4 Kids Program.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens and her band of volunteers are working day and night, packing and delivering these sacks full of snackable items to kids at various pick up sites every Friday, But in light of COVID-19, the overwhelming demand is outweighing the supply.

“We’ve gone from distributing 37,000 pounds a week to 76,000 thousand pounds a week so the need out there is just incredible,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said. “We’re having a hard time getting food here, food that we ordered 6 to 8 weeks ago still isn’t here, orders are being canceled so we need the funds to keep getting this in line so that we don’t have a disruption in service.”

The funds raised on this giving Tuesday will go to supply these power paks, which for some kids is the only meal they’ll have in a day.

“In one particular case there was a boy in second grade and he normally did really well in class, didn’t have any issues, and one day he was having some behavioral problems and so she took him out in the hall to see what was wrong and he said well last night was my night to skip a meal, so the family didn’t have enough food and they were having to take turns skipping a meal so this little second grader was already learning that lesson,” Nickens said.

To prevent more stories like this one from happening, the food bank had a goal to reach $41 thousand to fund this program which was met with help along the way.

“We have a $13 thousand match grant from the Wagnor Foundation, $10 thousand from First Bank and then an $18 thousand anonymous donation,” Nickens said.

All thanks to a tremendous show of support from a giving community,



“I can’t thank Texoma enough for all that you’ve done, we would not be able to do what we’re doing right now without you,” Nickens said.



You can still donate until midnight tonight to the food bank.

Click here to make a donation.

