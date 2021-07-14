WF Area Food Bank flushed with TP after United Family donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This time last year, you probably had to check a few empty grocery stores before finally finding a few rolls of toilet paper.

And now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and United Supermarkets is rolling out a way to make it easier than ever to get some.

“When you see 9,000 rolls of toilet paper, you start to wonder what you’re going to do with it necessarily,” WFAFB Marketing Director Simon Welch said.

The reason the food bank is flushed with all this toilet paper:

“Our buyers were trying to get as much of this we could when we weren’t getting any,” Jacksboro Highway United Supermarket Store Manager Mitchell Veitenheimer said.

The United Family donating more than 9,000 rolls here locally and more than 200,000 across Texas and New Mexico.

“We’ve just got an abundant supply and they just felt like we could find a better need for it instead of holding onto it in a warehouse, like getting it out to the community who need it,” Veitenheimer said.

And between the summer projects, there’s no shortage of use for the food bank.

“You know, they don’t have enough money for food necessarily, they may not have money for toilet paper when they can’t get out and find it,” Welch said.

Between the mobile food pantries and Project Back To School, they won’t be flushing any extra TP down the toilet, considering they are already hard at work to help from kids at Wichita Christian and a local church.

Setting up a big next few months, with the Summer Match for a Hunger Free Summer by the E.Paul & Helen Buck Waggoner Foundation, which will see a $10,000 match to all donations until August 31.

“Every dollar is matched when you donate, then with this donation, it’s amazing what we can give out to the community and what that’s going to allow us to purchase for our community,” Welch said.

Helping the community, one roll at a time.

For more on how you can get your hands on some of that free toilet paper, or get involved in the Hunger Free Summer Program, click here.