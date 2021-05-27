WF Area Food Bank gears up for summer food service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJT) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is gearing up for its summer food service for kids with six locations.

Meals are open to kids 18 and under and do not have to be enrolled in the clubs to receive a meal.

Here is a list of those sites and times they will provide meals:

Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club, 800 County Rd, Burkburnett – Lunchtime is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and snack time is from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Central Boys & Girls Club, 1318 6th St, Wichita Falls – Lunchtime is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snack time is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Southeast Boys & Girls Club, 3301 Armory Rd, Wichita Falls – Lunchtime is from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. and snack time is from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Southside Youth Senter, 1205 Montgomery, Wichita Falls – Lunchtime is from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snack time is from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Southwest Boys & Girls Club, 4313 Hughes, Wichita Falls – Lunchtime is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Youth Opportunities Center, 401 Madison St, Wichita Falls – Lunchtime is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The program will begin August 1 and end August 11 in Wichita Falls and August 6 in Burkburnett.