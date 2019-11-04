WF Area Food Bank hosting ‘You Can Share’ food drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Along with those cooler temperatures, the holidays are approaching,



To make sure that no Texoman goes hungry, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is kicking off its ‘You Can Share’ food drive with United Supermarkets.

The food drive goes until November 17.



Customers can head to their local united and either donate monetarily, purchase a pre-packaged bag of food for $5, or purchase any non-perishable items and donate them.



Each donation stays in the community where its made and last year the food bank raised over $18 thousand dollars.

“We’re going into the holiday season and it’s going to be extremely busy. We already serve about 5,000 individuals a week and that tends to go up during the holidayS,” CEO of the WF food bank Kara Nickens said. “So we just need Texoma’s help to help us fill these shelves and make sure none of our neighbors go hungry during the holiday season.”

The pre-packaged bags contain 3 vegetables, beans, spaghetti pasta and sauce.

