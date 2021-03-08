WF Area Food bank looks to expand PowerPak 4 Kids program after Chartwell’s K-12 grant donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Food insecurity is one of the many problems that come to light during the pandemic.

“Its just exacerbated that problem, it affects our children maybe more than other people,” WFISD Resident Dietitian for Chartwell Jana Rankin said.

Making the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s PowerPak 4 Kids program that provides food insecure students with a bag of supplemental snacks for the weekend, vital.

“If they didn’t have these PowerPaks, then they might not have anything to eat over the weekend,” Rankin said.

Now, after a $75,000 grant, the food bank now has the flexibility to add even more.

“With this grant, we’ve been able to amp it up a little bit,” food bank marketing coordinator Simon Welch said.

What usually includes things like peanut butter, granola, and other supplemental snacks, now will look to add some heartier-meal type options moving forward.

“Still easy to open and easy to consume, but more of a meal, and it makes it a little more shareable if the students have siblings,” Welch said.

All made possible by Chartwell K-12, WFISD’s dining provider, who applied for the grant from the No Kid Hungry Foundation.

Rankin added the partnership to beef up the PowerPaks 4 Kids was a no-brainer once you see the impact they make.

“The PowerPaks are really important to make sure they are given the nutrients they need to think and learn and grow and be successful students,” Rankin said.

Trying to help them succeed in life, all 1,700 kids in this program around Texoma.

“With us giving out about 1,700 bags a week, it’s extremely important to make them more substantial for kids, cause that’s a lot of kids that need help and we’re just so blessed Chartwell’s could help us,” Welch said.

Making sure kids don’t leave the classroom on Friday’s, unsure of where their next meal will come from.

For more information on the PowerPak 4 Kids Program, just click here!