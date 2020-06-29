WF Area Food Bank mobile pantry date change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to the 4th of July weekend, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is rescheduling its first mobile pantry date at Just Store It.

The mobile pantry will be at Just Store It located at 3801 Jacksboro Highway on July 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The full schedule for the mobile food pantry for July is below.

Just Store It (3801 Old Jacksboro Hwy)

July 11 – 9:00 am to 11:00 am

City View Baptist Church

July 9 – 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

July 17 – 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Corner of Seymour Hwy & Beverly (3164 5th St.)

July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

July 15 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church

July 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Mill Street Housing Center

July 28 – 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

July 22 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.