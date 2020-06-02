WF Area Food Bank mobile pantry expands

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank officials said since COVID-19 hit they have seen a 30% increase of need in the community.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Area Food Bank officials said since COVID-19 hit they have seen a 30% increase of need in the community.

This called for action, so to reach more people in the community, the mobile food pantry has expanded.

Thanks to generous donors two extra locations have been added.

One at the “Just Store It” parking lot and another in the parking lot at the corner of Seymour Highway and Beverly Drive.

“We have the food, we want to get it in the hands of those that are in need, we know our kids are out of school, we know people are struggling with unemployment, so please come and get some food,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Executive Director Kara Nickens said.

All you have to do to get a box with 27 lbs of food is show up.

Distribution at the Just Store It parking lot is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Or the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the parking lot at Seymour and Beverly Drive.

These are in addition to the six distribution locations already available.

To see the various times for all locations, follow this link.

For more information on the mobile food pantry, call (940) 766-2322.