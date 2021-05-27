WF Area Food Bank remembering former executive director

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is mourning the loss of one of its former leaders.

Mary Stengel started working at the Food Bank in 1989 and served as the executive director until she retired in 2012.

According to the Food Bank’s Facebook page, two of her greatest accomplishments were starting the Kids Cafe and Power Pak 4 Kids programs to ensure children in the community were fed.

Even in her retirement, Stengel continued to support the Food Bank as both a donor and advocate.

There will be a memorial service next Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Heritage Assembly of God Church.