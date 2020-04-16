WF Area Food Bank seeks community support to feed families in need

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is once again asking for community support during this COVID-19 crisis.

On average, the food bank distributes about 37-thousand pounds of food a week, but due to COVID-19, CEO Kara Nickens said they are distributing roughly 76-thousand pounds, nearly twice as much as they are used to.

Nickens said they are in desperate need of monetary donations in order to keep helping families during this crisis but Nickens is hopeful that the community will step in to help.

“They always do, and we just think about 1-in-4 children that are at risk going to bed hungry and I think that numbers going to rise going through this crisis and 1-in-6 in our community are at risk and so please be a part of the 5 and 6 and step up, we need your money and your support,” said Nickens.

Nickens said when they get enough food in they will wheel the mobile pantry out to distribute food to families in need. If you would like more info on where the mobile pantry will be next, click here.