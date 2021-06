WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank hosted an emergency distribution Thursday and they provided quite a bit.

They handed out 66,701 pounds of food in just four hours.

They also served 518 families and 1,539 individuals.

If you were unable to make it out, the mobile pantry will be at Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, June 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Midtown Manor on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.