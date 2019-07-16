WF Area Food Bank teams up with United Regional to help those who are food insecure

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Food, its something we all need to survive. Whether its apples and oranges, meat and potatoes, or just a good salad. We all need some type of healthy food in our life, but what if you don’t have the means to purchase or even travel to the store to purchase healthy foods, otherwise known as “food deserts”? Well, that’s where united regional and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank come in.

“Were actually teaming up with United Regional. They’re sponsoring the kick-off to our mobile pantry and it’s really important because it gives people access to both nutritious food and preventative healthcare,” Kincaid said.

This mobile pantry allows residents who may not have the means to travel to their local market or farmers market to purchase fresh produce to have a chance to get those necessities much closer to home. Something that Marketing Director for the WF Area Food Bank, Emily Kincaid said is crucial when it comes to growing children.

“Those are the formative years and their forming their little bodies and trying to make sure that they have a healthy foundation and food is obviously a huge part of that,” Kincaid said.

With the partnership between the WF Area Food Bank and United Regional, folks will also get the chance to receive free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings as well as education that could save lives.

“Help people to better understand how to take care of themselves and access the resources they need and we’re also providing some screening while they’re there and if we identify any trends or any issues with that then we refer them to the resources that they need,” Director of Community Health, Dori Dockery said.

Hydrating these “food deserts” into healthy communities in turn, giving them a healthy future.

