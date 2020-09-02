WF Area Food Bank to offer 11th mobile pantry site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank isn’t letting the on-going pandemic stop them from expanding their services.

“Since this pandemic started, I’ve seen so many more new people and just being able to help them, it’s the best job ever,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank mobile pantry driver Justin Black said.

Every step of the way since last July, Black has been front and center for just about all deliveries.

“I’ve developed a relationship with a lot of these people,” Black said.

Pre-pandemic, the food bank offered six mobile pantry sites, but since, 5 new locations have brought the total number up to 11.

For Black, more locations just mean more people they can reach.

“I enjoy going out and you see the genuine look of appreciation of their faces, it makes it all worth it,” Black said.

The newest location is Lake Wichita Park, and it will debut Thursday, being the first evening site offered.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said they do their best to identify areas that would benefit the most.

“We’ve been strategic in trying to put them in places that are a food desert that maybe people don’t have ready access to food, maybe transportation is an issue, and just trying to spread them out throughout Wichita Falls and other surrounding communities,” Nickens said.

Even as the number of locations continues to grow, the food bank still sees well over 200 families each drop-off.

“We’ve had an incredible response at every mobile pantry we usually have about 250-275 families at each one,” Nickens said.

“It’s been a joy to watch the program grow from just a couple of sites to how many we have now, I love getting to come in and get out into the community, get out into the dirt and help the people that really need it,” Black said.

Faced with the toughest five months imaginable, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank answered back in a big way.

See the full mobile food pantry schedule below which includes the new Lake Wichita location.