WF Art Alliance partners with City of Vernon for Roy Orbison mural

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Art and Culture is teaming up with the City of Vernon to create a signature art piece in the downtown area.

As an outgrowth of the summer arts camps in Vernon, city leaders engaged the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to create a large-scale mural celebrating notable moments and people in the community’s history.

Lead artist Selena Mize designed the mural, which celebrates Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Roy Orbison, a Vernon native son. Selena’s colorful design features the dark glasses that became a signature part of Orbison’s public performances. Audra Lambert and Chrysa Jones are contributing to the installation of the mural in downtown Vernon, which will surely become one of the “must-see” murals in our region.

Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline said, “When I was a member of the Pride Committee a few years back, we had dreams of murals in Downtown Vernon and now those dreams are finally coming true. We are so appreciative to the Wichita Falls Arts Alliance for making this happen. Our sincere thanks go out to the artists and all the others involved to make this happen. This is definitely a unique, beautiful piece of art for our downtown district, and one that the citizens are already buzzing about!”

The Roy Orbison mural will be located at 1506 Main Street and, when complete, will measure 110 feet long by 25 feet tall. The project is expected to be completed in October.

This mural is the first project commissioned by The Alliance in the City of Vernon.