WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the countdown for Christmas starts.

The Wichita Falls Arts Council welcomed families and children to their Storybook Christmas Saturday, Nov 26 at the forum.

Children got the chance to meet none other than Santa Clause while they enjoyed treats and visiting princesses.

Administrative assistant, Nancy Scott, said,

“We had to plan, we had to sit down and say, are we going to have it? Is it safe for the kids? Okay, this year, we think we can do it. Let’s give it a try. Just jump in and do it. We started calling people, “yes”, “yes we’ll do it” that is just so exciting, to have these special guests here, the princesses, and dr. Parkey, and Santa,”

Scott said it is wonderful to be able to have the event after three consecutive years without it.