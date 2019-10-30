WF art museum opens Art Express

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Trains, planes and automobiles might make people think of a classic movie or an old country song, but starting Saturday, they mean a Christmas wonderland over at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU

When one local collector received his first train as a child, he said it lit a spark in him. Now years after collecting trains, art express owner Jim Hughes brings joy to families with a miniature town display.

“I got my first train when I was three years old and we put it around the Christmas tree like a lot of families do,” Hughes said.

Since 1991, Hughes has been enthralled with toy trains, and now him along with his son share his passion with the community.

“When they come in and they see the trains and all the neat things we have on the layout and the interaction, they get to have and to see their favorite trains go whether it be Polar Express or Hogwarts Thomas the Tank or Percy,” Hughes said. “We have a lot of interaction with those kids.”

Those with the museum said the annual exhibit has become a tradition for some families.

“‘Cause it’s tradition,” museum director Tracee Robertson said. “Because it’s so fantastic and all of the detail and the work that has gone into and the spirit of sharing with the community.”

With this years exhibit opening this weekend, the Hughes’ hope to continue growing the collection and bringing joy to families for many more years to come.