WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bail bondsman is indicted for alleged human smuggling in July 2021.

Maxie Green is facing trial for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity–Smuggling of Persons.

He is free on a $100,000 bond.

In January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his alleged involvement in smuggling undocumented immigrants from the border regions of Texas and other parts of the United States to Wichita Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The report said the investigation began in Ward County, Texas, when 10 immigrants

were found in a 1999 Dodge van. The driver said Maxie Green and several others were involved in the human smuggling operation. Authorities said Green’s involvement was to obtain transportation and provide “stash houses” in Wichita Falls.

Another alleged participant told authorities his first trip to the border region was in September 2019, where he picked up several immigrants from Ecuador.

He said he made his second trip in November, where he picked up 13 passengers. He said he was paid $1,000 per trip. On his third trip, he said he picked up 10 people and was arrested while returning to Wichita Falls.

The authorities investigated money transfers and said Green wired money from a Wichita Falls Walmart to El Paso. Another suspect said they took their passengers to a house in the 1600 block of Oceola Avenue, a property, according to tax records, that belongs to Green.

Green is the owner of A to Z Bail Bonds and has also been accused of hindering the apprehension of a known felon and trying to conduct bail bond business while in jail.