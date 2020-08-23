WF Black Lives Matter advocates march for police accountability

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Black Lives Matter advocates are demanding accountability for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

BLM advocates said discrimination and injustice from the police department have plagued Wichita Falls for far too long.

BLM advocates said Wichita Falls police have failed to provide justice or serve the community.

Advocates also said this injustice has been caused by racism and that they will not ignore it.

“Egregious police misconduct, brutality, dereliction of duty: all of it motivated we think explicitly by racism,” BLM advocate Nathan Jun said.

Local BLM advocates gathered at Spudder Park and marched to police headquarters on Holliday Street. A trek across downtown that they say is to hold WFPD accountable for racial discrimination, injustice and police brutality.

“The police have largely been indifferent, nonresponsive and shown a callous disregard for the kind of issues that we’re calling attention to,” Jun said.

Along with police, advocates said it’s a struggle to reach other citizens of Wichita Falls.

“They can’t understand the issues we’re addressing because they simply don’t know that environment. I think that the biggest problem we have in Wichita Falls is a lack of exposure. People have a very small worldview here,” BLM advocate Shawn Hunter said.

“The effort that it takes to get to understand somebody who’s different from them when we’re really not that different. We all bleed red. We’re people. We should be treated that way,” BLM advocate Rachelynn Anthony said.

While advocates are frustrated, they said what they’re doing is spreading awareness.

“They saw us. They heard us. They knew we were there. And even if you like it or not, you’re gonna hear us. But you can choose to understand where we’re coming from,” BLM advocate Katlyn Parks said.

Advocates hope to make their voices heard as they continue to march and campaign for change in Wichita Falls.

