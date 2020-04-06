WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — On Monday morning the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls announced in a press release from Executive Director Randy Cooper that it would be temporarily closing all locations in Wichita Falls.

Due to recent increases in COVID-19, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls will be closing facilities to youth members, effective Wednesday, April 8 and transitioning Program Services.

The press release went on to state that programs will be available through multiple on-demand, and online platforms that support academics, character development and healthy lifestyles.