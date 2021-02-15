WF brace for second round of winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we have already seen, planning ahead can make all the difference in the world when it comes to getting through this winter weather.

Making sure you have enough food, water, and supplies to get through the next several days is crucial.

With so many Texomas without electricity, it’s a reminder to get the essentials before the next round of winter weather whenever possible.

Sgt. Toby Romack with the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls said that he and his crew are committed to keeping the doors of their shelter open.

“Hopefully some of our staff will be able to get to work. I think that the roads are going to get worse before they get back. snowpack is one thing but ice is completely different. we are just hoping those that can show up, show up,” Sergeant Romack said.

Sergeant Romack said the power is still on at the Salvation Army shelter and that he hopes everyone who needs a warm place to stay, doesn’t try to stick out alone.