WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Our inventory is very taxed, we’re very low on food right now,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said.

The summer months can be the toughest on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, as many children are missing those extra meals they may catch at school.

With an incredible need to fill their shelves, and with less donations these days, they’ve been dipping into their funds, purchasing food to fill the shelves. However, the Wichita Falls Brewing Company is introducing a new light and crisp beer called “Give Bock” helping to change that.

“Give Bock is a Texas table beer,” Wichita Falls Brewery Microbiologist J.T. Ford said. “It’s gonna be a brown ale, kind of like a Shiner or Zigenbock, and what we’re gonna do is donate a dollar of every in house pint to the food bank. So we’re gonna have a launch party on Sept. 14, we’re gonna have live music, Scratch Kitchen’s gonna be out here making grilled cheeses, we’re gonna have some yard games and we’re also gonna do a hot dog eating contest.”

Continuing the community support they’ve received is what’s fueling this partnership.

“We think we’ve only made it this far because of the support we’ve gotten from the community, so being able to put that support back into non-profits is important to us,” Ford said.

With the goal to replenish the area food bank funds, the brewery will also be accepting cash donations at the door during the launch party.

