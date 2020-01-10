WF business sees costly damage after fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said a fire at Berend Turf and Tractor Friday morning has caused more than $130,000 in damage.

“I saw the smoke and I thought oh my god my place is on fire,” Wichita Falls resident John Martin said.

And with good reason, because right next to Martin’s office and storage space a building on Berend Turf and Tractor’s property burned Friday morning.

“I keep all my chemicals inside, I keep my mixing pad, pumps and motors, I got DI water system inside,” Martin said. “I saw the smoke, and then I hit the gas pedal because I was concerned that my place was on fire.”

“We have an employee that came in and saw the building was up in smoke and so we called in the fire department,” Berend Turf and Tractor owner Jay Berend said.

The main area of the establishment was untouched however more than 30 firefighters and 18 units worked to put out a flame that engulfed a storage unit that Berend said holds new equipment.

“The building is just strictly a storage building for our new lawnmowers and there was a little bit of inventory in there but not too much but everything that is in there can be replaced,” Berend said.

“I was amazed how many people it took to put this thing out,” Martin said.

The long-time family-owned farm and ranch supply store sell outdoor equipment.

“We will pick up and move on we always have,” Berend said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Berend said he is just grateful that no one was injured.

Both Berend and Martin spoke highly of how quickly our hometown heroes responded to this fire.

Once more information develops regarding the cause of the fire, Texoma’s Homepage will keep you updated.