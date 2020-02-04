WF businessman loses three properties

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— What’s been a very tough couple of years for Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade is now much worse.

On Tuesday, there were foreclosure sales at three of his properties.

One was at Big Daddy’s Towing & Recovery at 3101 Armory road, almost two years after Wichita Falls city councilors voted not to renew Wade’s contract for city towing services.



Also part of today’s foreclosure sales, Properties at 26 Chateau Court and 1213 33rd street.



In November, Wade’s new restaurant, Crawdaddy’s, was closed when the landlord posted notice to vacate for nonpayment of rent.



Last March, another restaurant believed to have been owned or operated by Wade, Angus Burgers on Midwestern Parkway, closed.

Wade had his probation sentences for DWI and carrying an unlawful weapon, revoked in early December.



He was sentenced to 40- days in jail and is now out of jail during the appeals process.