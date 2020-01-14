Breaking News
WF businessman ordered to wear ankle monitor, bonds raised

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade has until close of business, next Friday, January 24, to have a scram ankle monitor attached that detects alcohol in the body.

In a revocation hearing today, Judge Greg King also raised Wades bonds for DWI and unlawful carrying a weapon from $2,000 to $2,500.

A source close to this case said Wade missed his appointment to have the monitor installed, and claimed today in court he had no idea he was supposed to wear one.

During a hearing in early December, Wade had his probation sentences revoked, and was sentenced to 40- days in jail.

Wade is out of jail during the appeals process.

