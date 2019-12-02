WF businessman probation sentences for DWI, carrying unlawful weapon revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade, who

has seen two restaurants he was involved in close this year, has now had his probation sentences for DWI and carrying an unlawful weapon revoked and he was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

The revocation hearing was held in county court at law number 2.

Judge Greg King revoked the 47-year -old’s one-year probation for DWI and adjudicated his 1-year deferred sentence for unlawful carrying a weapon and sentenced him to 40 days in jail on each case.

Those sentences will be served concurrently.



Wade will get 5 days credit on his sentences for time served in jail.



Wade has a mandatory right to an appeal bond, so if he appeals, he can remain out of jail for the six months to a year such appeals generally take.



Once his time is served, he will complete his sentence and no longer be on probation.

However, both those convictions will be on his criminal record.

Those charges were filed in 2017 when wade was stopped by a DPS trooper on Central Freeway. The trooper said Wade was weaving and drifting across lanes.



In 2018 he was sentenced to 1-year probation with 100 hours community service for the DWI and one-year deferred probation for the unlawful weapon.



Then wade was arrested in July for public intoxication and the district attorney’s office filed to have his probation revoked.

On Friday, Wade’s new restaurant Crawdaddy’s was closed when the landlord posted a notice to vacate for nonpayment of rent. Wade has indicated he may pursue legal action against the landlord.



In March, another restaurant believed owned or operated by Wade, Angus Burgers on Midwestern Parkway closed.

Wade also owns Jody Wade Enterprises on Armory Road, which operates Big Daddy’s Towing and Recovery in Wichita Falls and Midland.