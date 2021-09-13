WF Chamber of Commerce President excited for Clayton Homes to bring more jobs to the city

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More jobs are coming to Wichita Falls.

Clayton Homes is officially the new owner of the old ATCO building on Burkburnett Road.

What began in 2017 is finally done and chamber of commerce officials say deals like this is why citizens invest in the city’s economic development.

The company recently entered into an incentive agreement with the city for $1.7 million in June. The agreement has Clayton Homes being paid $1.5 million in a cash for jobs incentive after workers are employed for more than six months.

Clayton Homes first started working with the chamber in the summer of 2017 but environmental issues delayed the agreement. Now that issues have been resolved, chamber of commerce officials are glad that the wait is over.

“We’d have to go out there once a month or so just to check on the building. So now, not only are we gonna have a company in there creating jobs and economic impact, that’s less money that’s gonna have to go out because the EDC’s not gonna have to pay those bills anymore,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Henry Florsheim.

Florsheim says the company plans to put around $15-20 million dollars into the building. He also says Clayton Homes won’t be hiring 180 people at once but they will begin hiring people once they begin construction. He says construction should begin soon.