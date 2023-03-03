WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The people and businesses who support Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, as well as the community, were recognized at The Forum on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Awards were handed out tonight in several categories, including Member of the Year, Chamber Advocate and New Member of the Year.

Stacie Cook, the Chief Operations Officer for Small Business of the Year, Crossvine Financial Planning Firm, says the award, as well as working with their clients, is an honor.

“It is a tremendous honor. I always say I have the very best job in the entire world, which is to take care of these people that are a part of Crossvine. We are like-minded individuals who function off of a set of core values that we share with our clients, as well as are team members, and to be able to receive this award, it’s an honor, it’s a gift, and we are very grateful,” said Cook.

David Wolverton, Vice Chairman of the Community Healthcare Center, was named the Wichitan of the Year.