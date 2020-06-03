WF Chamber of Commerce celebrated for successful work initiatives with Workforce Excellence award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate after being awarded the Texas Economic Development Council’s Workforce Excellence Award.

This award recognizes contributions by a Texas community that implements successful work initiatives.

President and CEO of the chamber Henry Florsheim said it’s great to be recognized especially since the initiatives are still developing, such as helping military spouses and others relating to Sheppard Airforce Base make employment connections into the Wichita Falls business community.

“Our work with internships, helping connect students at all levels into the business community and helping businesses understand the best ways to use interns, our work with the 4A board developing a relocation incentive,” Florsheim said.

Additionally, an upcoming young professionals measure that will launch by the end of this month.

Florsheim said this means all the work that not only the chamber staff but the board, 4A members, city staff and volunteers throughout the business community have been doing over the years has been on the right track.