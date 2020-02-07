WF Chamber of Commerce celebrates 2019 award winners

Five lucky local businesses or owners were recognized Thursday night for going above and beyond in 2019.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five lucky local businesses or owners were recognized Thursday night for going above and beyond in 2019.

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held its annual celebration at The Warehouse downtown to honor the winners and take a look back at the past year.

Winners

Member of the year — White Realty Management Company

Chamber Champion — Dusty Sternadel of NSPIRE

Young Professional of the Year — Nick Schreiber, SLA Architects

New Member of the Year — DuPlooy Trucking

Small Business of the Year — B Cocoa Artisan Chocolates

Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said the nominations are made by Chamber leadership and the decision process is a long one.

Florsheim said hosting this night of celebration is important not only for his office and operation but for the Wichita Falls business community as a whole.

“It’s a chance for us to just stop and take a breath because we’re all running 90 to nothing, not only the chamber staff but all of our volunteers have day jobs, so it’s hard to remember the good because you’re always caught up in what fire you’ve got to put out today,” Florsheim said.

There are around 720 members of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.

They also announced that Adrene Wike, the Director of Business Intelligence who does a lot of work with the military, is moving to Salt Lake City.