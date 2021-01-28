WF Chamber of Commerce gives American National Bank & Trust its ‘Member of the Year’ award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce has named American National Bank & Trust its “Member of the Year.”

Each year the chamber recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions by its members that have ensured the mission of the chamber is executed.

Due to COVID-19, however, the event was held virtually this year this Thursday, Jan. 28, recognizing the accomplishments of its members and looking to what can be achieved in the future.

According to chamber members, awards were given to the following members:

• Member of the Year – American National Bank & Trust

• Chamber Champion – Anndrea Harris, City of Wichita Falls

• Young Professional of the Year – Jessica Traw, Work Services Corporation

• New Member of the Year – Monarch Motor Speedway

• Small Business of the Year – Smith’s Gardentown

The chamber also welcomed the new 2021 Chairman Lacey Morgan, taking the gavel from 2020 Chairman Scott Poenitzsch.

“Thank you to so many who have mentored me, particularly the last three immediate past Chairmen: David Farabee, Ripley Tate, and Scott Poenitzsch. You put forth the effort to get me involved, teach me, make connections, and truly ‘pass the gavel’ for a smooth transition. I look forward to amazing things awaiting us in 2021,” Morgan said.