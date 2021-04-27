WF Chamber of Commerce holds first in-person event in more than a year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local business owners and professionals got together at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce’s BOSS panel discussion to talk about some of the adversities they faced this past year.

Boss: Business owners sharing solutions.

And the topic for this panel: Overcoming adversity.

“We’re gonna be authentic and say ‘hey, this last year, it kicked us hard. But we’re still here.’ and we’re here for you, we’re here for our community, and we’re here to stand strong,” Sheppard Spouses’ Club President Tiffany Kelley said.

“We listened, we re-evaluated, and we became really good at saying thank you. And not just thank you to your team or your clients but your volunteers, everybody that makes you, you. Just genuinely saying thank you,” Ameriprise Financial financial advisor Dusty Sternadel said.

Local business professionals and owners haven’t had a chance to share ideas at this panel in person in more than a year.

But with dwindling COVID-19 cases in Wichita county, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce officials felt that it was time to bring the bosses back.

“This boss program is my favorite thing that we do. Normally we do it quarterly and every single time, I learn stuff from the panelists and also from the audience when they share their ideas with the whole group no matter what the topic is. So for us, it’s a ton of fun,” WF Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Henry Florsheim said.

The pandemic affected each of these local businesses in more ways than one.

But they all found ways to make it through, and they are now passing on that knowledge to each other.

“If you just love your staff, you listen to them, you talk to them, it’s gonna make a big difference because you’re gonna have a wide range of people’s experiences. Some people don’t think it’s a big deal, some people think it’s the end of the world and you have to meet them where they’re at,” Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wichita Falls CEO Boyd Davis said.

And supporting local business is at the heart of these talks.

“We’re a strong-knit community here in Wichita Falls. The support has been great for all businesses. So we know that we’re stronger together than we are apart,” Chicago Pizza Kitchen of Wichita Falls owner Thaddeus Turner said.

United we stand is the overall message of this boss panel as local business professionals celebrate staying open and reveling in each other’s presence.

Officials say the next BOSS event isn’t scheduled yet.

If you are interested in the next Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce event: don’t miss Power Hour: Reimagining Yourself on May 26 starting at 9 a.m.