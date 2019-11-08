Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

They’ve been housed in the second floor of the Hamilton Building since 1962, and they’ll take over Benchmark’s old space.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is moving, but they’re not going too far.

The chamber is going from the second floor of the Hamilton Building at 8th and Lamar downtown Wichita Falls to the first floor for additional space and higher visibility.

They’ve been housed on the second floor of the Hamilton Building since 1962, and they’ll take over Benchmark’s old space.

Chamber President and CEO Henry Florsheim said this move is important because many don’t know where the chamber is located.

“The chamber needs to be that front door, the welcoming aspect to the community, whether it’s to business or to visitors coming through or to people looking to move to Wichita Falls,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said renovations will begin soon and they hope to be moved in sometime during the first quarter of 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Denton Butane Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Denton Butane Fire"

Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartwarming Harvest: Neighbors Come Together For Grieving Family"

A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A 95-year-old World War II veteran from Oklahoma was finally awarded his high school diploma Thursday"

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"