WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is moving, but they’re not going too far.

The chamber is going from the second floor of the Hamilton Building at 8th and Lamar downtown Wichita Falls to the first floor for additional space and higher visibility.

They’ve been housed on the second floor of the Hamilton Building since 1962, and they’ll take over Benchmark’s old space.

Chamber President and CEO Henry Florsheim said this move is important because many don’t know where the chamber is located.

“The chamber needs to be that front door, the welcoming aspect to the community, whether it’s to business or to visitors coming through or to people looking to move to Wichita Falls,” Florsheim said.

Florsheim said renovations will begin soon and they hope to be moved in sometime during the first quarter of 2020.