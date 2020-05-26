WF Chamber of Commerce opening back up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is officially back in the office in downtown Wichita Falls.

The chamber moved into their new office about two weeks before shutting down the office during the pandemic.

Even though they’ve been working from home, Chamber President and CEO Henry Floresheim said they are excited to get clients in the new space so they help businesses bounce back.

“Now it’s great because the lights are back on and there’s energy here and everyone is excited about getting together again,” Floresheim said. “We’ve been working from home for the business community of Wichita Falls but we can do so much more from this place.”

Floresheim added they have been on floor two of the Hamilton Building for about 60 years, so they are ready to show off their new space to clients.

Chamber of Commerce members are now free to head to the new office on the first floor of the Hamilton Building.