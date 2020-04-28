WF Chamber premieres “The Pulse” interview series

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is partnering with KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage to premiere an interview series called “The Pulse” hosted by chamber CEO Henry Florsheim.



The Pulse will air on Facebook and Youtube every Wednesday at 3 p.m. and every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on KJTL FOX 18.

There will be a guest on the show each week to discuss current events and allow viewers an inside view on their lives and businesses in Texoma.

The first show will air on April 29 with guest Mayor Stephen Santellana.

