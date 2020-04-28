1  of  2
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co. Stephens Co. adds two new COVID-19 cases, several counties report new recoveries
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

WF Chamber premieres “The Pulse” interview series

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is partnering with KJTL and Texoma’s Homepage to premiere an interview series called “The Pulse” hosted by chamber CEO Henry Florsheim.

The Pulse will air on Facebook and Youtube every Wednesday at 3 p.m. and every Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on KJTL FOX 18.

There will be a guest on the show each week to discuss current events and allow viewers an inside view on their lives and businesses in Texoma.

The first show will air on April 29 with guest Mayor Stephen Santellana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News