WF Chamber unveils new mural

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Things are a bit more colorful at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce office thanks to a new mural!

Local artist Aaron Campbell worked on this for months to get the iconic falls on walls of the lobby.

A closer look shows incredible detail surrounding the falls, like the sunset and landscape.

It even includes park-goers, like Campbell’s fiance and two dogs along with a few other familiar faces.

The chamber says ready to draw more people in with this new addition and Campbell says she’s just excited to finally be able to share her first solo mural with her town!

“We wanted something to that made people go wow, oh my gosh that’s amazing… when they came to the chamber, and that’s what we got,” chamber president and CEO Henry Florsheim said.

“I’m super excited to be apart of the town that I grew up in basically, it really feels special to me,” Campbell said.

The mural is visible through the windows of the chamber’s new location in the Hamilton Building on the corner of 8th and Lamar.

There are also hidden gems throughout the mural, including birds and different animals but you’ll have to stop by to check it out!