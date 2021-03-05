WFISD choir teacher indicted by grand jury for improper relationship with student

Warning: The story contains details that may be graphic in nature to some.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls High School choir teacher has been indicted by a grand jury for an improper relationship with a student.

According to the former student, Jarvis and the student began a relationship in 2017.

According to an affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger, he began the investigation on August 27 and interviewed a former student.

Related Content UPDATE: WFISD teacher charged with improper relationship with former student

The student reported she and Jarvis would engage in sexual intercourse in the choir room closet where the choir robes were stored. She said following sex, Jarvis used old robes in the closet to clean himself off.

On August 28, authorities searched the closet and seized five robes to be tested and according to court documents each robe reportedly had stains with DNA.

Jarvis was immediately put on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Jarvis was charged with improper relationship between educator and student and arrested by Texas Rangers. His bond was set at $10,000 and he since bonded out.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.