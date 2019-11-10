WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Just a few months after the Wichita Falls Art Association hosted its first art battle competition, the organization is announcing it will also be hosting the national championships in 2020.

“We got chosen. It’s not going to be in LA. It’s not going to be in New York. It’s not going to be in Chicago,” WFAA member Bob Barrow said.” “It’s going to be in Wichita Falls, Texas.”

Originating in New York City, the Art Battle gives artists all over the country the chance to test their skills in a timed battle.

A competitive environment that artist and past college athlete Jason Slagle knows all too well.

After being sidelined due to an athletic injury, Slagle said he began to express himself by creating art through different mediums.

“It’s about being in your own world. You just have to learn how to get to that place,” Slagle said. “It’s around other people but you’re still in your own world and that’s what’s great about painting. It allows you to do that.”

Sierra Archer, local artist and previous Art Battle contestant, said she usually leans towards using oil pastels, pencil or ink, but participating in the Art Battle competition has allowed her to cultivate another skill set and meet other creative people which is something she appreciates because not long ago, she was new to town and didn’t know very many people.

“We all paint different like our pieces here,” Archer said. “They’re completely different, but it’s fun because artists can come out and see that you don’t have to do what everybody else is doing. You just do your own thing.”

Art Battle has competitors in more than 100 cities across six continents.

Barrow said he is hoping the global interest in the competition will also give Wichita Falls artists more exposure.

“We’re promoting the community. Big time. We’re promoting the arts in downtown. It’s really neat what’s happening downtown,” Barrow said.

With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the Wichita Falls Art Association, Barrow said events like this are what is going to keep the art scene in Wichita Falls growing for more years to come.

“We’re bringing artists together. It’s the 70th anniversary of the art association, which is kind of what kick-started all of this,” Barrow said. “And hopefully with the in-growth of new people, and we have found a lot of new people, that we’ll be able to grow for another 70 years.”

The battle began at 6 p.m., but the doors opened at 5 p.m.

For more information on where to buy tickets and how to apply to be in the competition, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF chosen to host Art Battle 2020 national championship months just after first WFAA Art Battle"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Honda hosts pet adoption drive for community"

Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friberg-Cooper VFD hosts benefit for gear, equipment"

Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family hopes to raise money for 6-year-old's surgery"

OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP: Man flown to OU Medical after ejected from rollover, alcohol could be involved"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Price Pulse Black Friday Tracker"

WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Chamber of Commerce hopes new office space attracts more visitors"

10 museums combine to tell Texoma's history through collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "10 museums combine to tell Texoma's history through collections"

'One of the best' dinosaur skeleton remains found in Seymour, make home at Whiteside Museum

Thumbnail for the video titled "'One of the best' dinosaur skeleton remains found in Seymour, make home at Whiteside Museum"

Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raise funds for CMN through 24-hour gaming marathon"