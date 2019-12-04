WF city council adopts new bicycle-friendly action plan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Wichita Falls has been officially named a bronze-level bicycle-friendly community, the cycling community is hoping more can be done to improve the conditions for bicycling.
City councilors unanimously voted to adopt an action plan to educate all road users on sharing the road and interacting safely through road design and education programs.
The plan also talks about safe and convenient bicycle access to all parts of the community, making the city a model employer by encouraging bicycle use among its employees just to name a few.
A lot of emphasis is also placed on improvements to infrastructure.
“Start working on our city streets, getting the pavement markings down and getting the signage installed,” Director of Aviation, Transportation and Traffic John Burrus said. “We’ve got to start getting some bike lanes built and I am confident we can do that.”
Burrus said this will take some planning, to gather funding to purchase materials and get the ball rolling.
See the full action plan below:
- Adopt a target level of bicycle use and safety to be achieved within a specific timeframe, and improve data collection necessary to monitor progress.
- Provide safe and convenient bicycle access to all parts of the community through a signed network of on- and off-street facilities, low-speed streets, and secure parking. The City of Wichita Falls will encourage local cyclists to be involved in identifying maintenance needs and ongoing improvements.
- Establish information programs to promote bicycling for all purposes, and to communicate the many benefits of bicycling to residents and businesses.
- Make the City a model employer by encouraging bicycle use among its employees.
- Ensure all city policies, plans, codes, and programs are updated and implemented to take advantage of every opportunity to create a more bicycle-friendly community. Staff in all departments are encouraged to increase their knowledge to better enable them to complete this task.
- Educate all road users to share the road and interact safely. Road design and education programs should combine to increase the confidence of bicyclists.
- Enforce traffic laws to improve the safety and comfort of all road users, with a particular focus on behaviors and attitudes that cause motor vehicle/bicycle crashes.
- Develop special programs to encourage bicycle use in communities where significant segments of the population do not drive.
- Promote intermodal travel between public transportation and bicycles.
- Establish a citywide, multi-disciplinary committee for non-motorized mobility to submit to the Mayor/Council a regular evaluation and action plan for completing the items in this Resolution