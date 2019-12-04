WF city council adopts new bicycle-friendly action plan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that Wichita Falls has been officially named a bronze-level bicycle-friendly community, the cycling community is hoping more can be done to improve the conditions for bicycling.

City councilors unanimously voted to adopt an action plan to educate all road users on sharing the road and interacting safely through road design and education programs.

The plan also talks about safe and convenient bicycle access to all parts of the community, making the city a model employer by encouraging bicycle use among its employees just to name a few.

A lot of emphasis is also placed on improvements to infrastructure.

“Start working on our city streets, getting the pavement markings down and getting the signage installed,” Director of Aviation, Transportation and Traffic John Burrus said. “We’ve got to start getting some bike lanes built and I am confident we can do that.”

Burrus said this will take some planning, to gather funding to purchase materials and get the ball rolling.

See the full action plan below: