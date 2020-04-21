WF City Council amends order, eyes reopening economy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls city council gave their approval to four changes in the shelter in place order Tuesday.

This is all in an effort to reduce the tough restrictions on non-essential businesses, all while Wichita County sees two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 62.

Mayor Stephen Santellana said the goal is to to jump start the local economy safely.

“It is my intent to not pick and chose but try to get everyone back open with different levels of guidelines depending on the type of retail you that you have,” Santellana said.

Businesses that are defined non-essential now allowed to offer curbside pickup and instead of no personal contact in delivery of products or services, it’s been changed to minimal contact.

Real estate agents can now conduct business and show property in a more normal manner.

With some exceptions, there are no more than five people who following social distancing and masks and gloves are required for all.

Golfers can play in groups of three or less with social distancing and plant nurseries can allow 50 percent occupanct.

The council agreed with the changes made by the mayor and county judge last week.

Councilor Jeff Browning has preached social responsibility to keep businesses open for weeks now.

“And the businesses and citizens are going to have to take it upon themselves to make it right and make it work,” Browning said. “If they don’t then we’ll be back to shutdown, shelter in place.”

Mayor Santellana now has a turnaround task force, made up of community representatives who will help decide the best course of action to reopening the economy.

“Medical professionals, elected community leaders, we’ve got restaurant owners and business owners, things like that,” councilor Browning said. “So, we have a lot of people that are putting their heads together to try and figure out the right way to do this, the safe way obviously.”

Santellana adds in order to get it right for the Wichita Falls community, they have to understand it’s a fluid situation and they will take all factors into account.

“As many times as that document needs to be changed, that’s what we’re going to do so right now we know we’re going to put some sort of order out,” Santellana said. “If we got to come back two days, 3 days and change it cause we didn’t think of this certain industry, or something else is changing in regards of federal government or state government, we’re going to keep an open mind.”

Councilor Michael Smith is apart of the task force and is hopeful they will be ready as soon as needed.

Even though they don’t know when that could be.

“We should have a document by the end of the week that we would feel pretty good about, depending on what the governor says, about implementing it here locally, very quickly,” Smith said.

Wichita Falls officials are hoping they can get the injured economy on the road to recovery sooner rather than later.