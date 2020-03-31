Breaking News
WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday in a special session to discuss the shelter-in-place order that was issued on March 27.

All amendments passed unanimously. The City Council will continue to modify the order.

The changes include

  • Food and retail stores that sell household goods or food would be limited to 50% of the total maximum allowed occupancy set by the fire marshal.
  • Stores will be required to establish a plan to keep a minimum of six feet of distance between patrons in lines queuing in front of and inside stores. The plan must be presented in writing by 3:00 p.m. on April 1, 2020.
  • No real estate business shall take place with physical contact or meeting in person.
  • Golf Pro Shops will be closed. Golfers will check-in outside. Flag sticks and bunker rakes will be removed. Only one rider per cart. All golfers will remain fifty feet (50’) apart at all times
  • Customers must purchase trees, shrubs, plants, seeds, garden chemicals and such assorted items sold by nurseries and box stores via virtual, telephonic, or other electrical means.
  • Hands-free car washes can operate as long as there is no hand drying or detailing.

