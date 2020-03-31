WF City Council amends shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday in a special session to discuss the shelter-in-place order that was issued on March 27.

All amendments passed unanimously. The City Council will continue to modify the order.

The changes include

Food and retail stores that sell household goods or food would be limited to 50% of the total maximum allowed occupancy set by the fire marshal.

Stores will be required to establish a plan to keep a minimum of six feet of distance between patrons in lines queuing in front of and inside stores. The plan must be presented in writing by 3:00 p.m. on April 1, 2020.

No real estate business shall take place with physical contact or meeting in person.

Golf Pro Shops will be closed. Golfers will check-in outside. Flag sticks and bunker rakes will be removed. Only one rider per cart. All golfers will remain fifty feet (50’) apart at all times

Customers must purchase trees, shrubs, plants, seeds, garden chemicals and such assorted items sold by nurseries and box stores via virtual, telephonic, or other electrical means.

Hands-free car washes can operate as long as there is no hand drying or detailing.

You can view the meeting agenda below: