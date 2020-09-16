WF City Council approve funding for Wayfind sign repairs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Much needed repairs are coming to various Wayfinding signs around Wichita Falls.

The city council approved an ordinance to spend $120,000 to repair 25 signs in what officials said is the final phase of this project. Some wayfinding signs have been damaged because of high winds and automobile incidents.

Even though these signs have come under much scrutiny because of the repairs that are needed, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said these signs are one of the best things to happen to the city.

This Wayfinding signage project started in 2011 and it costs the city around $1.65 million to put over 300 signs around the city.

With 25 signs needing repairs, city council approved for $120,000 to hopefully be the final phase of this project.

“It is a great, great project and I think we’re probably going to be on pause for a lot of years,” Santellana said. “We won’t see a whole lot more signage. We got a lot of signs out. It was good and bad in the beginning but I think we got all good now.”

The bad was that some signs were damaged because of high winds or automobile incidents. With the city spending near $2 million on the sign, the project came under criticism from citizens and councilors.

“Signs went up and we had a couple storms or high winds, a lot of these signs were leaning over. And we’d found out that some of the bases of these signs were failing so immediately we had to call that contractor. Let’s say its 500 signs, you put these signs up you got a handful you need to correct,” Santellana said.

“It seems that we didn’t really get our money’s worth on this from the get-go,” councilor at large Bobby Whiteley said during the city council meeting.

“In the beginning, we had many fail and the company came in and retrofitted and made some changes that we’re not dealing with today,” city manager Darron Leiker said during the meeting.

Because the warranty with the company that put up the signs has expired, the city will have to take on all repairs. The good thing is the money for repairs has already been budgeted for.

Director of transportation John Burrus said the city can’t do this work in house so they will bring in a different contractor to do these repairs.