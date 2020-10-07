WF City Council approves 4A board budget for 2020-21 amid concerns with new position included in budget

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls city council approved next year’s budget for the 4A board.

But, with the budget including a new position to help Downtown Wichita Falls Development and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, city councilors voiced concern about how that would work.

The 4A board projected a 6% decrease in sales tax revenue from last year’s budget. With the chamber’s budget asking for salary increases, Councilor at large Bobby Whiteley says he is concerned about how the city’s sales tax will look in the near future.

“We’ve had to slice and slice and slice to where I’m concerned. I’m just concerned about the next six months, maybe the next twelve months as far as sales tax,” Whiteley said.

Before the City Council approved the 4A board’s budget for 2020-21, some city councilors voiced their worries about how the city’s sales tax has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These worries came about when chamber of commerce president and CEO Henry Florsheim spoke about a new downtown recruiter position that would work in conjunction with the chamber and Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

“Is that something we should move forward with? Is it gonna look weird with downtown business recruitment and Downtown Wichita Falls Development doing the same thing or is it the same thing? I think there’s just a lot of confusion,” district 3 City Councilor Jeff Browning said.

Even with an increased budget, Florsheim and Mayor Stephen Santellana expressed that the chamber and Downtown Development have done very well in the growth of Wichita Falls.

“At Downtown Development’s heart, they have had a huge emphasis on major, major events,” Florsheim said. But unless we figure out how to provide more support to them, how are they gonna be able to keep up that momentum and do everything they’re doing right now and put on St. Patty’s day and Christmas parade and that sort of thing.”

“Maybe we’re not growing leaps and bounds but we’re finally growing. So I can’t help but be positive about the efforts of 4A, Downtown Development, chamber of commerce,” Santellana said.

The council approved the agenda 5-2 with district 2 Councilor DeAndra Chenault and district 5 Councilor Steve Jackson both voting down this agenda.

The entire budget can be found here.