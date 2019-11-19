WF City Council approves agreement for hotel & convention center near MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During the city council meeting on Tuesday, an agreement for a full-service hotel and convention center near the MPEC was reached between 4B Sales Tax board, city councilors, and O’Reilly Hospitality Management.

The agreement was passed 6-1 with District 5 City Councilor Steve Jackson opposing.

Included in the hotel plans is a nearly $12 million convention center to be paid for with 4B sales tax funds.

The project includes the construction of a Delta Hotel by Marriott, which will include 200 rooms and a restaurant within its seven stories.

The facility will also have a convention center with 18- thousand square feet of meeting space.

The O’Reilly hospitality management company from Springfield, Missouri is heading this project, investing more than $48 million into the hotel, which will then be operated and managed by the O’Reilly company.