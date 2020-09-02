WF City Council approves budget for fiscal year 2020-2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Tuesday morning’s Wichita Falls city council meeting, councilors approved their new budget for the next fiscal year.

City officials said every part of the city’s budget has been decreased because of the pandemic and that this is the tightest they could get their budget without using the city’s savings. A total of $9.6 million will be lost from this year’s total budget cost to next year’s budget.

City officials said this budget was difficult to configure, but they’re glad they got it done.

“Budget season is always one of the toughest things, especially during COVID season. Having to cut $9 million out of our budget and dip into our savings account in order to get balanced, it was tough. We had a little curveball thrown here today by a councilor but we worked through it. And it looks like we have a pretty good budget for next fiscal year,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

District 5 city councilor Steve Jackson opposed the new budget because it would increase property values. He was the only councilor to vote against the proposed budget.