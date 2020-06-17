WF city council approves grant for local nonprofit COVID-19 related funding

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Great news for some local nonprofits coming out of Wichita Falls city council Tuesday.

“Since March we’ve spent about over $500,000 in food and just when we think what are we going to do next? Something like this CDBG COVID funding comes around,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank fund development director Ronna Prickett said.

An amendment to the community development block grant was approved by council and will allocate a little more than $730,000 to be poured into the Lyndwood Center construction and six different nonprofits.

For First Step executive director Michelle Turnbow, having all 36 beds full means there could be a higher chance of exposure.

So this grant will help ease the minds of everyone.

“It’s given us the ability to reassure our clients and to reassure our staff that we’re doing everything we can,” Turnbow said. “The supplies to do so, the disinfectant and cleaning and all the things that’s needed to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe.”

The grant comes at such an important time for First Step and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as donations have slowed during this time for both.

“It’s expensive, especially when you’re doing it for a house of 36, you know, and an outreach center and four vehicles that we transport clients in that’s expensive. We didn’t have that in our budget, we weren’t prepared for that,” Turnbow said.

“We would have to close the doors if it wasn’t for the kind and generous actions of the city and different individuals that have helped us out during this pandemic,” Prickett said.

This money gives the food bank the ability to keep feeding those in need and First Step the ability to focus on their clients who need help now more than ever.

“To be able to put more attention on our mission, right? Which is exactly what we want to do,” Turnbow said. “There is a high increase in domestic violence in our community right now and we want to be there for that.”

The city will still have to provide documentation to HUD so they can access the funds with the hopes of distributing towards the end of July.