WF City Council approves new WFPD motorcycles, city properties sold

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department will be getting some new motorcycles after approval from city council.

In a typical budget year, city staff recommended replacing three police motorcycles. But in November, one motorcycle was totaled in an incident.

The officer involved has recovered from his injuries and returned to work.

Councilors also approved the sale of 41 trustee parcels of land for a total of $140,252. There were 70 total parcels for sale when bids were opened on December 16.

