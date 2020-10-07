WF City Council approves purchase of new sanitation trucks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls city councilors approved the purchase of three automated side loader trash trucks for sanitation purposes.

The total amount comes to a little over $989,000. Director of public works Russell Schreiber says the vehicles are replaced based on mileage, maintenance costs, and age. The units will be bought through the Houston-Galveston Area Council Purchasing Cooperative.

“In this year’s budget, we budgeted $978,522 and all three units are actually going to cost $989,109 so we’re slightly under budget which is the reason we’re discussing this item today,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber also said the city saved money by purchasing a front end loader and alley side loader that was also approved.