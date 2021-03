WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls city council approved a resolution for a $1.4 million water improvement project.

The project is expected to improve water lines in various locations and replace depreciating cast iron and galvanized steel water mains.

Replacing the water lines with PVC lines allows the city to increase its water reliability,

and also improves fire protection by allowing fire hydrants to be placed on those mains.