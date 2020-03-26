WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council is calling an emergency meeting Friday morning where they will discuss issuing a shelter in place ordinance.

Wednesday, city leaders said that the city would not issue a shelter-in-place until Wichita County has its first community spread case.

Now shelter in place essentially means staying at home unless they need to leave for “essential” activities and work.

If approved, this will go into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. And will last until April 8, at 1 p.m.

You can view the full agenda below.

The order also details that violating the mandate is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, jail time or both.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he is not implementing a statewide shelter-in-place order, instead, leaving it up to the mayors.

We will be live streaming Friday’s meeting on Texoma’s Homepage and on our Facebook page!

