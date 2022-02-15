WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A few years ago, you started seeing electronic scooters pop up in big cities around the country and they could soon be here in Wichita Falls too.

“I think a lot of people will come downtown trying to use the scooters,” Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

Now with full City Council approval, Eduardo Nuñez, with WF Goat Scooter LLC, is looking forward to what could be next for them.

“I’m born and raised Wichita Falls, I think it’s something that is really really cool and can be really fun and help the city more and I just think we figured out a way to do it the right way,” Nuñez said.

That was essential for the city to get on board , being able to amend the ordinance to make it safer.

“There are a lot of cities out there that have learned lessons prior to us adopting this ordinance today and we’ve taken those lessons learned,” Director of Transportation John Burrus said.

They’ll do that by limiting the scooters to inside what they refer to as the central business district downtown.

“That’s one of our concerns, you have a company putting in scooters, and I don’t know how fast, and kids trying to jump on them. With the ordinance and with the responsibility of the company, we can take care a lot of those liability issues,” Santellana said. “But we’ll see, we’ll see where this takes us. I think if it’s a responsible company doing responsible things I think it’s going to be good.”

And that’s exactly what Nuñez says Goat Scooters’ overall goal is.

“They’re designed to be able to work in a smaller city setting,” Nuñez said. “And we want to do all the work, we don’t want the city having to do everything but we will work with y’all to make sure we have everything covered and in order to work together and be partners.”

Now with full support and flexibility moving forward, Mayor Santellana is ready to finally bring this to Wichita Falls.

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a couple years now, and we had another guy who ran for mayor, James Huling, who was really on fire about the idea and he’s really kept up and made sure this was going to come forward but for council, I think that ordinate we have written giving us a little more control makes us feel a lot better,” Santellana said.

Hoping to bring more people to downtown business and have them stay awhile.

Now this will all take some time as City Council now needs to now to officially issue a permit to a company and they anticipate that to take a few months.